NBA Insider Hints at Utah Jazz’s Most Likely Draft Pick
There could be one certain prospect the Utah Jazz have their eyes on for the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft sitting right around the corner next week.
During a recent interview with Locked on Jazz, NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic dove into a bit of a bit of Utah's draft intel and potential plans ahead of next week, going on to mention one prospect who may end up being the team's selection if he were to fall to five: Texas guard Tre Johnson.
"The Jazz have had Tre Johnson in for a workout. They liked the workout, he was good in it. I don't know that the Jazz view him as a perfect prospect, but I think that he has enough fans that if he fell to five, he would be the pick there."
Jones also made another interesting note on the Jazz's fifth pick– when asked who Utah may take if both Johnson and Rutgers' Ace Bailey were on the board at five, Jones says the Jazz would "absolutely" prefer Johnson.
With less than a week to go until the draft goes down, it seems Utah has been most frequently linked next to three names: Tre Johnson, Duke's Kon Knueppel, and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, with the latter two seemingly seeing their stock rise by the day, and could easily be off the board at three and four, leaving the Jazz to make their selection of the Texas guard at five.
Johnson, the Longhorns' freshman guard, has some intriguing upside as one of the better guards in this year's draft class– emerging as perhaps one of the best shooters to be taken atop the board and may have one of the best offensive ceilings availalble.
During his last season with Texas, Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field and nearly 40% from beyond the arc (39.7) within 33 games. Now, he could very well be on his way to being the newest member of the Jazz, and their first top-five pick in over a decade.
The 2025 NBA Draft will officially kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.