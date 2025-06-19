Utah Jazz Unlikely to Land Top NBA Draft Prospect
With less than a week to go until the 2025 NBA Draft kicks off and the top of the board beginning to be ironed out, it's starting to seem like one more top prospect outside of Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe is primed to be off the board before the Utah Jazz are able to pick at fifth-overall.
During an interview with Locked on Jazz, NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic recently detailed that Baylor's VJ Edgecombe has a draft "floor" of being selected at the number four pick by the Charlotte Hornets, leaving it unlikely that Utah will have the chance to draft the Baylor guard at five.
"Right now, I believe VJ has a floor," Jones said. "I think VJ Edgecombe's floor is at four. I think he's Charlotte's preferred pick. GMs really, really, really have loved his interviews, and have loved the pre-draft process with him. They're willing to bet on the athleticism. They're willing to bet on the defense, and they're willing to bet on VJ, the person being able to improve swing skills, like the handle. the dribbling, and the shooting."
Heading into the pre-draft process, Edgecombe had the look of being an ideal prospect for the Jazz to look towards at five– a long-term, explosive option at the two with strong defensive upside and the potential to develop into one of the best players on a competitive team.
However, it seems more and more likely that Edgecombe either falls in place to the Charlotte Hornets at their fourth pick, or even at pick three with the Philadelphia 76ers deciding to take a swing on him.
During Edgecombe's one season at Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 43.6% shooting from the field and 34.0% from three through 33 games en route to being viewed as one of the best guard prospects in this year's draft class.
While Edgecombe to Utah is certainly an interesting idea to draw up, unless the Jazz make a big move to trade into that top-three slot, it might not have a chance to come to fruition.