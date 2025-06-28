Former Utah Jazz Guard Linked to Clippers, Pistons, Hawks in Free Agency
One former Utah Jazz guard hitting the free agent market later next week seems to have a bit of interest from varying corners of the league.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, former Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to have interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic in this year's free agency.
Those highly anticipated returns of Reid and Randle, however, have increasingly painted Alexander-Walker as the odd free agent out in Minnesota," Fischer wrote, "The Clippers, Hawks and Magic have all continued to be mentioned as possible destinations for the scrappy 3-and-D guard. Saturday's emergence of Detroit as a potential bidder for Alexander-Walker follows our publisher Marc Stein's reporting all week about Sacramento's serious interest in signing Schröder away from the Pistons."
Alexander-Walker, who's emerged into a quality backup guard since being dealt from Utah to Minnesota, could be a key name on the move heading into next week, depending on how his league intrigue continues to develop across the league.
Walker had played two seasons in Utah for a total of 51 games, but didn't quite get a major opportunity until he was dealt at the 2023 trade deadline within the Mike Conley trade. He had five total starts while averaging 5.5 points on less than 14 minutes a game.
Fast forward to his last season in Minnesota, Alexander-Walker has trended up pretty nicely, appearing in all 82 games to average 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from three-point range in just over 25 minutes a night.
Wherever he may end up, he has the size and versatility to be a nice two-way option in the backcourt who can play valuable rotational minutes. Both of the Hawks and Magic have already been notably active this offseason in their respective trades to shake up the roster, and could look to be aggressive once again in a pursuit for the Timberwolves guard.
Don't expect the Jazz to pursue a reunion with the former guard this summer, but Alexander-Walker should have no trouble finding a spot (and a nice contract) elsewhere.