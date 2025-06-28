Inside The Jazz

Former Utah Jazz Guard Linked to Clippers, Pistons, Hawks in Free Agency

One former Utah Jazz guard seems to have a robust free agent market.

Jared Koch

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

One former Utah Jazz guard hitting the free agent market later next week seems to have a bit of interest from varying corners of the league.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, former Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to have interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic in this year's free agency.

Those highly anticipated returns of Reid and Randle, however, have increasingly painted Alexander-Walker as the odd free agent out in Minnesota," Fischer wrote, "The Clippers, Hawks and Magic have all continued to be mentioned as possible destinations for the scrappy 3-and-D guard. Saturday's emergence of Detroit as a potential bidder for Alexander-Walker follows our publisher Marc Stein's reporting all week about Sacramento's serious interest in signing Schröder away from the Pistons."

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Alexander-Walker, who's emerged into a quality backup guard since being dealt from Utah to Minnesota, could be a key name on the move heading into next week, depending on how his league intrigue continues to develop across the league.

Walker had played two seasons in Utah for a total of 51 games, but didn't quite get a major opportunity until he was dealt at the 2023 trade deadline within the Mike Conley trade. He had five total starts while averaging 5.5 points on less than 14 minutes a game.

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) dribbles in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center
Dec 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) dribbles in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Fast forward to his last season in Minnesota, Alexander-Walker has trended up pretty nicely, appearing in all 82 games to average 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field and 38.1% from three-point range in just over 25 minutes a night.

Wherever he may end up, he has the size and versatility to be a nice two-way option in the backcourt who can play valuable rotational minutes. Both of the Hawks and Magic have already been notably active this offseason in their respective trades to shake up the roster, and could look to be aggressive once again in a pursuit for the Timberwolves guard.

Don't expect the Jazz to pursue a reunion with the former guard this summer, but Alexander-Walker should have no trouble finding a spot (and a nice contract) elsewhere.

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News