Utah Jazz Receive Interesting Free Agency Outlook
With the 2025 NBA Draft now in the books, all eyes for this offseason ahead now lie upon what's to come for this year's free agency period, which opens right around the corner on June 30th.
For the Utah Jazz, their free agency landscape looks a bit intriguing, as they won't have any key free agents hitting the market outside of a pair of two-way contracts, and already have 15 players on the roster, not including their two new first-round rookies in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr.
However, that doesn't mean the Jazz won't be totally inactive across the coming weeks while the rest of the league does some free agency shuffling.
ESPN's Bobby Marks recently broke down each NBA team's free agency situation heading into next week, where he focused on two main components for the Jazz: parlaying their veterans in trades to shake up the roster, and balancing out their roster with four non-guaranteed contracts.
"The Jazz hired former Celtics executive Austin Ainge to run basketball operations. Ainge reiterated in his news conference that the Jazz will not deliberately bottom out with the goal of getting a top pick in next year's draft," Marks wrote. "How they do that comes with a big step in development of their former draft picks or parlaying their bigger expiring contracts (John Collins, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton) and draft assets into win-now players. The Jazz must also balance their roster. Utah added Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. to a roster that returned 15 players from last season. But four of those players -- KJ Martin, Svi Mykhailiuk, Jaden Springer and Johnny Juzang -- have no salary protection."
Without the roster to provide for any major free agency acquisitions paired with the desire to hone in on this team's development significantly during the 2025-26 campaign, Utah might not be looking for a splash addition once the window for signings open up, but this 15-man group could still see a fair bit of changes.
Most notably, the focus is on what the Jazz will do with their trio of veterans, frequently within trade rumors since the offseason has started, a pool including John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.
Each of the three has had their names linked to a couple of teams without anything truly materializing up to the draft, but now, as we get deeper into the offseason, it could be the time for this front office to pull the trigger on some tough decisions, depending how serious Austin Ainge and Co. are about facilitating a competitive roster compared to their record-setting 17-win season only a few months ago.
The status of the four non-guaranteed contracts Utah has onboard is also worth watching. All four guys had their respective standout performances and flashes presented last season, but the Jazz will have limited space on the roster to dish out, depending on how this summer pans out.
Of the four names included, Johnny Juzang and KJ Martin seem to be the two most likely to remain on the books for next year as a pair of Utah's more productive players down the stretch last season, but certainly anything can happen.
The Jazz started things this offseason on the right foot with a productive draft now behind him. Still, the work may have only just started for this front office.