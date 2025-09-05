Former Utah Jazz Lottery Pick Signs Overseas
A former first-round pick and lottery selection via the Utah Jazz will be taking his talents across the Atlantic after 10 years in the NBA.
According to a report from Marc Stein of The Stein Line, former Jazz forward Trey Lyles has signed a deal with Real Madrid, first revealed by his agent, Rich Paul.
Lyles was the 12th-pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, and spent his first two season with the Jazz getting his feet wet in the pros.
Ultimately, Lyles would end up playing in just over 150 games for the Jazz, averaging a collective 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the field, and even starting in 37 contests.
However, his time with the Jazz would come to an end pretty quickly in the summer of 2017, when he would inevitably wind up as a significant trade piece for Utah that would pay major dividends.
In the midst of the 2017 NBA Draft, Utah would decide to trade Lyles over to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the 13th pick- just one spot below where he was selected in his respective draft- in a swap that would end up being the selection that turned into Donovan Mitchell. A three-time All-Star for the Jazz and a huge component of the team's success in the late 2010s and early 2020s.
So, while the Lyles experiment never quite panned out into the lottery talent the Jazz may have projected him to be, his selection in 2015 would be one that would pay off in a big way in a couple of years' time, albeit not in the way fans would have initially expected.
Lyles would go on to spend time with the Nuggets, then a few years with the San Antonio Spurs, a short stint with the Detroit Pistons, and eventually would head to his most recent home for the past three and a half seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
Now at 29 years old, Lyles finds his way to one of the best clubs in Spain in the form of Real Madrid, where he'll also be joining up with multiple other former NBA guys like Theo Maledon, Mario Hezonja, Chuma Okeke, Bruno Fernando, and more.