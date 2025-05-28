Former Utah Jazz Guard Had Strong Statement for Wolves-Thunder Game 5
Coming into Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves sit on the brink of elimination against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, and could have their season once again just games away from reaching the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance.
And on that Timberwolves team resides an assortment of former Utah Jazz players, from the likes of Rudy Gobert, to Joe Ingles, to even someone like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who appeared in just 51 total games with the franchise–– the connections are deeply-rooted in this group.
One other notable name in that batch of former Jazzmen is veteran guard Mike Conley, who might be playing in the last game of his age-37 and 18th season in the NBA, and inevitably fall short once again of the first career title.
It remains to be seen how much longer Conley could be set to play past this season after having nearly 1,400 career games to his name, meaning the stakes are extra high in the Wolves' looming Game 5 matchup on Wednesday night.
Entering the contest, Conley shared his thoughts on what he and the Wolves need to do in order to extend the series and return back to Minnesota.
"Tonight, we're definitely going to need our best guys to be our best guys, and everybody else has to do their job around them," Conley said.
For the Wolves, a bit of extended pressure falls onto both Anthony Edwards' and Julius Randle's shoulders to be at their best, and do what it takes to secure a win during a tough road environment like OKC.
While each has had their moments of success during this postseason run, both have had their moments of leaving more to be desired. But for Conley, he's still made sure to have both of his star teammates' backs through the turbulence.
"I just encourage them. Without them, we wouldn't be in this position," Conley said ahead of Game 5. "We need those guys to be themselves, and have fun, and be free."
Conley played with the Jazz from 2019 to 2023, logging 213 games with the franchise to average 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 42.7% shooting from the field, also logging his first and only career All-Star appearance of his career in 2021.
With a tough battle against OKC just around the corner, time will tell if Conley and the Wolves will have what it takes to extend their season and their championship hopes for at least one more game.
The Wolves and Thunder will tip off on Wednesday at 6:30 PM MT at the Paycom Center.
