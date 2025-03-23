Four March Madness Draft Prospects Jazz Fans Should Be Watching
Several NBA draft prospects competing in the NCAA Tournament continue to prove themselves worthy of being one of the two first-round selections for the Utah Jazz in this summer’s draft. This year’s draft class is deep, and the Jazz can potentially add two blue-chip talents to their roster.
Freshman guard VJ Edgecombe led Baylor past No. 8 Mississippi State in the round of 64 on Friday. He is certainly benefitting from the added exposure the tournament affords him as he is making a strong case for being one of the top two picks selected this summer.
Edgecombe is a 6-foot-5 explosive wing who is drawing comparisons to some of the greatest to ever grace the hardwood.
“VJ doesn’t have to score to impact the game, VJ is an all-around player. He gets comparisons to Dwayne Wade, Russell Westbrook and the thing that those guys did is their athleticism and their ability to rebound, get assists, defend—it affects the game. So, if he’s scoring or not, he’s helping us,” head coach Scott Drew said.
Edgecombe’s blend of athleticism, scoring prowess and defense would be a welcomed addition to the Utah Jazz.
Baylor will square off against Duke on Sunday at 12:40 p.m. MT—setting up a highly intriguing matchup between the potential top two overall picks in the draft.
It’s no secret that Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Edgecombe will look to rise to the occasion with hopes of pulling off an upset. Expect PNC Arena to be filled with NBA scouts to witness two of the best players in the tournament show why they are at the top of their class.
Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Colorado State guard Nique Clifford are also players to watch during Sunday’s slate of games—both deserve heavy consideration to be selected by the Jazz with their late first-round pick.
Jakucionis nearly recorded a triple-double in his first-round matchup versus Xavier tallying 16 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. He plays with toughness on both ends of the floor and has a nice offensive feel for the game. The Fighting Illini will play Kentucky at 3:15 p.m. MT.
Clifford is a high-impact player who affects winning in numerous ways and a prototypical modern-day NBA wing. In an upset win over Memphis during the first round of the NCAA tournament, he chipped in 14 points, 6 assists, and 8 rebounds. Colorado State will face Maryland on Sunday at 5:10 p.m. MT.
Edgecombe, Flagg, Jakucionis, and Clifford will put on a show Sunday, and Jazz fans will be excited at the possibility of adding any one of these four talents to the roster after seeing them showcase their high level of play. Sit back and enjoy The Big Dance.
