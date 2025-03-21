Jazz Reveal Jordan Clarkson's Official Status vs. Celtics
The Utah Jazz will be officially without another veteran on Friday night vs. the Boston Celtics.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for Utah's home matchup against the Celtics due to left plantar fasciitis.
Clarkson was a late entry into the Jazz's injury mix ahead of tip-off on Friday, and now in the hours ahead, the veteran guard will be on the sidelines. He joins alongside Lauri Markkanen and John Collins on the bench, both previously announced as inactive.
Clarkson has still remained a solid contributor when healthy and in the lineup this season, averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his 36 games played, though has had some shaky availability across the season due to a lingering foot injury.
As a result of Clarkson being out of the fold, it leaves a. bigger responsibility on the plates of Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, and Isaiah Collier. While it's already a tall task to go up against a strong, contender-level team like the Celtics, it'll be even tougher without three regular rotation guys suiting up as well.
The Celtics will be down a major part of their lineup as well, with Jaylen Brown being ruled out due to a knee injury. However, it remains to be seen if it'll be enough to lift the Jazz to their second-straight win after rallying a victory in their latest showing against the Washington Wizards.
The Jazz and Celtics will tip-off in the Delta Center at 7:30 PM MT.
