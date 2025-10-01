Georges Niang Speaks on Returning to Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz made a bundle of different moves to shake up their roster a bit heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, but one of their final touches to the roster was bringing in a familiar face in Georges Niang, acquiring the veteran forward from the Boston Celtics along with a pair of second-round picks.
It would be the second trade Niang would find himself a part of during this offseason, the first going from the Atlanta Hawks to the Celtics, then from Boston back to his former home in Utah, where he previously spent four years of his career from 2017 to 2021.
Now, in the weeks following the trade and media day in the books, we finally got a chance to hear some of Niang's thoughts on his return to the Jazz after a few years of being away. And it's safe to say the now-veteran forward is ready to get things rolling again in a familiar spot after a hectic summer.
"Obviously, getting traded a bunch of times was a unique scenario, but coming back to a situation, a state, and an organization that I'm familiar with, I couldn't be happier, right?" Niang said during his media day availability, "Coming back to a situation where there's a lot of opportunity for growth and development, this is a unique situation, but something I feel fit for me moving forward."
This season for Niang in Utah will look a lot different than his last experience on the roster. Not only will Niang be a tenured league vet rather than a young second-year player, but the Jazz as a whole have turned the page to a brand new era. No more Donovan Mitchell, no more Rudy Gobert, and a bunch of young talent scattered throughout the mix.
Now, rather than being a 24-year-old being brought up by the vets, Niang himself is the vet, putting him in a bit of a different leadership role before. Yet, he's clearly willing to take on that new challenge.
"The first time I was here, I was a young guy, right?" Niang said. "I was fighting and clawing every day to make an opportunity of whatever was given to me. And now, obviously, I'm an older veteran guy... Obviously, being a mentor, teaching the young guys, but still going out there and competing, and winning every single day, whether that's in a game or practice."
"I think the biggest thing at this point is, when you're an older guy, you want to lead with your actions... Nobody wants to look at you and be like, 'This guy talks too much,' so, I know I talk a lot, so my actions are going to have to back that up."
It's a new layer of responsibility as a veteran voice for Niang to take on, but when it comes to his fit on the floor, he'll be banking on the same old trait that's gotten him this far to begin with: his high-end three-point shooting.
"You know, that thing that I do, shoot three pointers? You don't try and learn new tricks when you're an old dog. So, I think the biggest thing for me is to continue being a floor spacer, kind of a steady mind on the court through playing the right way."
A fan favorite during his last time on the Jazz, Niang is eager to get the action going in Utah once again, and may end up being a nice veteran complement to what'll be one of the youngest rosters entering the NBA for this coming season.