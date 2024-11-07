Injury Update Revealed for Utah Jazz G Jordan Clarkson
Across their most recent set of games, the Utah Jazz have been without a few key names within the lineup, one of those notable contributors being former Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson.
Clarkson has been inactive for the Jazz's past two contests, a stretch where the Jazz secured a 1-1 record. However, the good news for Utah is that we shouldn't expect to see him stuck on the sidelines for much longer.
According to a report from the Jazz, Clarkson has been ruled questionable for their upcoming contest vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. It's a step forward from his inactive status we've seen throughout the past week, and provides some added optimism for his potential return against a tough Eastern Conference opponent.
Clarkson has started his season with the Jazz averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 39.0% shooting from the field, but a bleak 19.0% shooting from deep-- even starting two nights in the backcourt along the way.
For a player like Clarkson, the numbers have seen better days, yet it's well within reason to see such a spark plug get his efficiency turned around in due time, especially with such a long season ahead.
While nothing's official yet when it comes to the word on Clarkson, expect his status to soon be finalized in the hours leading up to the tip-off of Jazz-Bucks, set to take place at 6 PM MT at Fiserv Forum.
