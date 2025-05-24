Insider Reveals Utah Jazz's Expected Summer League Participants
While we're still a few weeks away from the Utah Jazz taking the floor once again in this year's batch of Summer League contests, we may have a sense of who fans might be seeing throughout the action in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas later this July.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz are expected to have each of their three 2024 draft picks in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, along with whoever Utah selects in this offseason's draft suiting up in this year's Summer League.
Each of the Jazz's pending first and second-year players preparing to take the floor this July is far from a surprise. However, regarding their trio of 2023 draft picks of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh, it's still a bit unknown whether they'll be in the for the action themselves.
The Jazz's two-way players from last season could also be names to watch as a part of the Summer League roster this offseason. Elijah Harkless is already signed onto a deal for the 2025-26 season, and if Oscar Tshiebwe and/or Micah Potter re-up on their's this summer, they could be on the verge of suiting up as well.
Two of the Jazz's rookies of last year in Collier and Filipowski, are coming fresh off their disappointing snubs from the All-Rookie rosters at season's end, with the two finishing at 11th and 12th in the voting, respectively. With them both preparing to take the floor again this summer, the stage will be set to make a statement in the months ahead of their regular season tip-off.
It also makes for a massive opportunity for the Jazz's 10th-overall pick from last summer in Cody Williams. After a bumpy rookie season, a nice Summer League outing could be the first steps necessary in getting his development back on track heading into year two.
Needless to say, this year's Summer League action will be a must-watch for Jazz fans.