Inside The Jazz

Insider Reveals Utah Jazz's Expected Summer League Participants

Who on the Utah Jazz roster will be suiting up for this years Summer League?

Jared Koch

Mar 14, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

While we're still a few weeks away from the Utah Jazz taking the floor once again in this year's batch of Summer League contests, we may have a sense of who fans might be seeing throughout the action in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas later this July.

According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz are expected to have each of their three 2024 draft picks in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, along with whoever Utah selects in this offseason's draft suiting up in this year's Summer League.

Each of the Jazz's pending first and second-year players preparing to take the floor this July is far from a surprise. However, regarding their trio of 2023 draft picks of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh, it's still a bit unknown whether they'll be in the for the action themselves.

The Jazz's two-way players from last season could also be names to watch as a part of the Summer League roster this offseason. Elijah Harkless is already signed onto a deal for the 2025-26 season, and if Oscar Tshiebwe and/or Micah Potter re-up on their's this summer, they could be on the verge of suiting up as well.

Utah Jazz forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is interviewed after the game against the Washington Wizards at the Delta Cente
Mar 19, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is interviewed after the game against the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Two of the Jazz's rookies of last year in Collier and Filipowski, are coming fresh off their disappointing snubs from the All-Rookie rosters at season's end, with the two finishing at 11th and 12th in the voting, respectively. With them both preparing to take the floor again this summer, the stage will be set to make a statement in the months ahead of their regular season tip-off.

It also makes for a massive opportunity for the Jazz's 10th-overall pick from last summer in Cody Williams. After a bumpy rookie season, a nice Summer League outing could be the first steps necessary in getting his development back on track heading into year two.

Needless to say, this year's Summer League action will be a must-watch for Jazz fans.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News