Insider Shuts Down Potential Utah Jazz Free Agency Signing
While we're heading into the dreary days of the NBA offseason with most of the action from the past few weeks settled, there still remain a few notable names left on the free agent market awaiting a home ahead of next season, with one of the biggest names being Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes.
After bursting onto the scene with a second-half season breakout, Grimes is an interesting candidate remaining up for grabs as a restricted free agent. After being traded to Philadelphia at the deadline, he averaged an eye-catching 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three-point range.
Undoubtedly a statement 28 games from the 76ers guard while he was in town, but now over a month since free agency has opened across the league, he hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal, perhaps leading to some speculation as to where he could sign outside of a return to the 76ers.
However, when outlining potential fits for those who could host Grimes, if not Philadelphia, it appears the Utah Jazz aren't too likely to be among those in the mix to sign him.
NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic was recently asked on X about the possibility of the Jazz having interest in fitting Grimes on the roster, ultimately cooling down any chatter on him being on the table for Utah.
He doesn’t make sense for Utah," Jones said concerning a Grimes signing. "The Jazz are in a spot where they need to play their young guys because they are going to have to make decisions on a lot of players soon."
Grimes is certainly a talented NBA wing at only 25 years old, and one who proved his worth in the league last year when he was handed the keys to a depleted 76ers roster, but in terms of a fit with the Jazz, it's probably not too seamless when considering all of the young names Utah would like to hand opportunity to next season.
On the wing alone, the Jazz will have to divide minutes and opportunities between Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams, on top of their young talent sitting at their guard and big spots. Grimes, while talented, wouldn't help that long-term vision for Utah in seeing what their young players have to offer, especially during the first year in which their previous veterans have been shipped out in order to maximize their reps in the rotation.
Of course, the landscape could shift across the next few weeks. But if all holds to form, expect Grimes to wait a bit longer on the restricted market along with the rest of the remaining names out there, while the Jazz stand pat with their current core of young talent.