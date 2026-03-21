Jazz Projected Starting Lineup vs 76ers Amid Multiple Injuries

The Utah Jazz will be without seven players in their rotation due to injury this weekend against the Philadelphia 76ers, including four projected starters for next season and two key bench pieces in Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh, setting up to be one of their more shorthanded lineups of this year so far.

So with those multiple absences set to ravage the Jazz's typical rotation, inevitably come some shakeups in their starting lineup to follow.

Utah has already had a few moments in the past few weeks where Will Hardy has been forced to roll out some intriguing five-man groups to start the game, and this one against the 76ers could be another example of just that.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what the Jazz's starting five could be for Saturday's home matchup against Philadelphia:

G: Elijah Harkless

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) takes a three point shot during the second half against the New York Knicks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Jazz did sign former five-star recruit Kennedy Chandler to a 10-day deal heading into this game that could hypothetically place him in the starting lineup in place of the injured Isaiah Collier (hamstring), but the more likely option will be for Will Hardy to roll with his two-way signee and defensive standout, Elijah Harkless.

Harkless has started two of the last three games for the Jazz, and could make for a third if he gets that nod against the 76ers.

G: Ace Bailey

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) looks to defend Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Without five of the Jazz's top seven season scorers on the floor for this one, Ace Bailey becomes the immediate beneficiary of those offensive opportunities, and could be eyeing a big offensive night following up his career-high of 33 against another top-five pick on the other end in VJ Edgecombe.

Last time Edgecombe and the 76ers matched up with the Jazz, the rookie guard was sidelined due to injury. Both top-five picks are now healthy and slated to play this weekend, setting up for an intriguing one-on-one matchup, irrespective of the multiple stars that are out for both teams.

F: John Konchar

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) dribbles the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) and Utah Jazz guard Andersson Garcia (0) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

John Konchar is currently listed as probable to play against Philly with a quad injury, but so long as he's slated to suit up, the veteran could be the one to fill out the other wing spot opposite Bailey, and provide extra hustle and defensive tenacity on the perimeter.

In just 14 games played with the Jazz since being traded at the deadline, he's averaged just 2.9 points on 33.3% from the field, but also an impressive 2.1 steals a game as well. Expect Hardy to lean on that defensive-minded skillset and start Konchar, if not one of his 10-day signees.

F: Cody Williams

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defends during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cody Williams has been a real standout for the Jazz following All-Star Weekend. He's gone on to start in every game moving past the mid-season break, and has showcased big strides on both sides of the ball in the process.

In his last eight games, Williams is averaging 16.4 points on 53.2% from the field and 34.8% from three, paired with 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and over a steal a night. The Jazz will almost certainly be trying to build on that improved confidence and production from Williams for the games that remain from now and the end of the season.

C: Kyle Filipowski

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) looks to pass around New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Barring a surprise rest like Kyle Filipowski saw against the Sacramento Kings earlier in the week, expect to see the second-year big man round out the frontcourt and bring some additional offensive versatility next to two defensive-minded guys in Konchar and Williams.

Since the All-Star break, Filipowski has scored in double figures in all but two of his regular-season appearances. He can keep building on that with a big game against the 76ers, especially as their center rotation will be depleted without Joel Embiid (oblique).