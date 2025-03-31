Isaiah Collier Had Honest Statement About Breaking Jazz Record
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier was selected 29th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft– a bit of a surprising result to see Collier drop that far, especially since some mock drafts had him going in the mid-20s.
Fast forward to the last few weeks of the year, and Collier is about to write his name in Jazz history books. Entering Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Collier is just six assists away from tying the rookie franchise record set by John Stockton.
It's quite an accomplishment for Collier when it happens, especially passing an NBA legend such as Stockton.
Collier, who played just one year at USC, has been a key piece of the Jazz this season. He has played in 67 games entering Monday and is avraging 8.1 points per game with a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest.
Heading into the game, Collier hopped on the Front Rowe podcast with Holly Rowe, and Collier mentioned what it is like as he is about to break Stockton's mark.
"Surreal. I haven't really processed it yet until it actually happens," Collier said. "Just taking it a day at a time, but hopefully we can break it by a lot. Thats the goal for sure."
Heading into Monday's showdown with the Hornets, Collier has four or more assists in each of the last 14 games, including seven dimes in Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Collier previously admitted he "had no idea" he was that close to breaking Stockton's record, yet here we are.
After Monday's game, the Jazz still have six left, which means Collier can go above and beyond Stockton's record.
