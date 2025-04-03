Isaiah Collier Sets Another Jazz Franchise Record
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier continues to dominate the team's history books to close out his first year in the league.
Following his stellar performance vs. the Houston Rockets to collect 22 points and 10 assists, Collier is now the Jazz's franchise leader for rookies with the most 20-point, ten rebound performances with three.
The mark effectively surpasses Trey Burke's previous record of two, while former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams accomplished it once during his first year with the team.
While the effort from Collier didn't result in a win against the Rockets, as things ultimately ended in a brutal 105-143 blowout in favor of Houston, the performance is another positive to note for the big picture of this team's extensive rebuild.
Collier has continued to impress during his rookie campaign, as this now files in as yet another nice accomplishment in his short career so far. It also comes during the contest immediately following his record-setting performance vs. the Charlotte Hornets to become the Jazz's all-time rookie leader in assists.
During his first season on the job, Collier's averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 42.4% shooting from the field during his 69 games suiting up.
With just five games to go in his rookie campaign, the end is right around the corner for Collier's largely successful first season. However, the focus now turns to how his fate pans out on this season's All-Rookie teams.
Will Collier have enough credit from the voters to secure first-team honors, or will he reside on the second squad? That verdict remains to be seen, but one thing remains certain: the Jazz got a steal with the 29th-overall pick.