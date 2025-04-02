Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz continue on in their second-to-last road trip of the year in their third of five showings away from home, this time against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.
It's far from the first time these two sides have faced off this year, as the Jazz and Rockets have played twice across the 2024-25 campaign, splitting the series 1-1. Their most recent contest came just last week, when Utah came up short in a 110-121 loss, and they now have an interesting opportunity to get some potential redemption.
The Jazz have had no shortage of struggles recently, though, as they've suffered from a six-game losing streak, while also going 1-16 in their last 17. A brutal stretch for a team clearly diving nose-first into the tank ahead of this offseason.
As for the Rockets, they've landed on the opposite end of the spectrum as of late. While they lost their most recent game in a primetime matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, 98-104, they've gone 8-2 in their last 10, effectively surging up to the second-seed in the Western Conference.
As the Jazz are dealing with a multitude of inactives and injuries ahead of their meeting with the playoff-bound Rockets, who are primed to be fully healthy and ready to roll, it could be a tough task for Utah to pull out an underdog win in this one. However, this team did overcome Houston once earlier in late-February during one that ended 124-115. Perhaps they can claim similar magic once again.
With that, here's how to tune into Wednesday night's action between the Jazz and Rockets.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
- Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2nd at 6 PM MT
- Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!
Recommended Articles
- Jazz Make Franchise History for the Wrong Reasons
- Jazz's Isaiah Collier Gives Surprising Walker Kessler Revelation
- Jazz Insider Drops Injury Update for Lauri Markkanen, John Collins
- Jazz HC Reacts to Grizzlies' Shocking Firing of Taylor Jenkins
- Jazz's Will Hardy Gets Honest on Relationship With Keyonte George