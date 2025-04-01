Isaiah Collier Breaks John Stockton's Jazz Rookie Assist Record
The Utah Jazz have a new rookie assist leader in their franchise history.
Following his fourth dime in their Monday contest against the Charlotte Hornets, rookie guard Isaiah Collier is now the Jazz's franchise leader for assists in a season, surpassing a mark previously made by Hall of Famer John Stockton.
The pass was found on a dish to second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh on a three-point shot in the middle of the third.
Collier's total now lies at 416, effectively leading all rookies in the league for assists, also landing 15th in the NBA for total assists across the season.
The historic feat files in as another impressive accomplishment across his strong first year in the league, one where he'll likely make All-Rookie honors at season's end. During his 67 games suited up for the Jazz, he's averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists– also becoming a nightly starter in Utah's rotation for 42 showings.
Now with just seven games to go in the Jazz's 2024-25 campaign, it remains to be seen how far Collier's number can reach before his first season comes to a close, but now, his status as Utah's rookie assist leader is officially cemented.
