Jazz G Keyonte George Reaches Huge Career Milestone
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George logged a major career milestone during Wednesday night's matchup vs. the Houston Rockets.
Following his 14-point performance vs. the Rockets, George has officially surpassed 2,000 career points.
In a year in which George has shown some promising strides in his production and future in the league, this now falls in as a nice touch to a solid year two campaign.
During George's second year in Utah, he's averaged 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.3% from deep during the 62 games he's appeared in; career-bests all across the board.
Despite George's newfound role from this season transitioning to coming off the bench while rookie Isaiah Collier slotted in as the starting one, the second-year guard has remained a strong contributor on the offensive side of the ball, and now earns himself a nice career accolade to add to the books.
George now isn't too far off from etching his name on the Jazz's top 50 all-time scorers list either, as he stands just over 300 points away from 50th-ranked Antoine Carr at 2,307 points. While that won't be a mark he expects to hit anytime this season with just five games to go in Utah's 2024-25 campaign, it should be well attainable this coming season as George eyes a critical year three.
In the meantime, 2,000 points is reason to celebrate, and yet another boost of confidence for what the young Jazz guard could have in store moving forward in his career.