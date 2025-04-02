Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler Update
The Utah Jazz are down to their final six games. They have already set a franchise record for losses in a season, and barring an unforeseen hot streak, more are on the way. They’ll face off against the team with the second-best record in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets, on Wednesday evening.
Here’s the latest update from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Walker Kessler: Questionable (Return to competition conditioning)
Collin Sexton: Questionable (Right ischial tuberosity bone bruise)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Left knee soreness)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Cody Williams: Out (Illness)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The Jazz are limping across the finish line with so many of their players banged up. Regardless, it gives the team’s youth the opportunity to play extended minutes, learn from their mistakes, and hopefully show how they fit into this team long term.
Tshiebwe is one of the team’s two-way players who has returned to the Salt Lake City Stars for the G-League playoffs. The former Kentucky big man has been one of the most fun stories throughout the year and has capitalized on his opportunities with the Jazz.
The team being willing to send him down to the G-League could hint at Walker Kessler’s return to the lineup. The third-year big man has been upgraded to questionable after dealing with a recent illness. He would be a major help to the Jazz for their matchup against All-Star Alperen Sengun.
Houston Rockets:
Nate Williams: Out (G-League)
To be this healthy this late in the season is a major boost to the Rockets who have been one of the best teams in basketball for several weeks. That health mixed with the growth from Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and more is something that Rockets fans should be excited about as they head into the playoffs for the first time since the James Harden era.
While people question how far they can ultimately go due to the lack of playoff experience on the roster, this is one of the most fun teams in the league and a beacon of hope for a Jazz team in the midst of a long rebuild. The Rockets should roll at home against the inexperience of the Jazz.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.