Jarrett Allen Trolls Jazz, Donovan Mitchell Ahead of NBA Playoffs
The Utah Jazz have lost 60 games for the first time in franchise history in an unfortunate season. Meanwhile, former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is preparing for the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mitchell has been a superstar in Cleveland, and the Cavs are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the time being with a four-game lead for the top spot.
On Sunday, the Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers to officially secure the 60-win mark. After the game, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen had a hilarious back-and-forth with Mitchell as he mentioned his time with the Jazz.
"60 wins is something special for us. I don't know how many wins Don got in Utah," Allen said when asked about getting to the 60-win mark.
"60 is a lot of wins, that's a lot of things to be proud of and be happy for," Allen stated.
"I agree, I'm always going to be that guy, don't mean nothing," Mitchell said. "It's been a great year."
The two Cavs stars laughed it off in a playful atmosphere, although it was quite an unprompted statement from Allen.
Mitchell spent the first five seasons of his career in Utah before being traded to Cleveland. For what it's worth, the Jazz won 50 or more twice and at least 40 in every single season Mitchell was in Utah.
In total, the Jazz won 243 games across Mitchell's time with the franchise, although they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs three times.
Still, the ultimate goal is getting to the NBA Finals, and Mitchell and the Cavs are hoping this can be the year to do that.