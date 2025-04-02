Jazz's Isaiah Collier Sounds Off on Breaking Assist Record
The Utah Jazz didn't come out with a victory on Monday night traveling to face the Charlotte Hornets, yet first-year guard Isaiah Collier did manage to leave the building with a newly cemented franchise record stamped, effectively passing Hall of Famer John Stockton for the most assists from a Jazz rookie.
Surpassing one of the best playmakers the NBA has ever seen in any sense, even if it's a rookie record, is a stellar feat to accomplish. He's now only one of two players to reach over 400 assists in their first season with Utah (alongside Stockton), which could be a sign of big things for his future ahead.
Following his record-setting performance on Monday night, Collier broke down his historic play that gave him the official 416th assist, crediting his second-year teammate Brice Sensabaugh for making the shot in the process.
"Brice [Sensabaugh] came to set the blaze screen," Collier said, describing his record-setting play. "Brice is one of my shooters, so I threw it to him. Cash. Record broke. Finally. I'm blessed and highly favored to break that record. You know, [John Stockton] was one of the best PGs in the game, if not the best one in the game. So, I mean, it's a blessing. A lot more to come. Let's go Jazz!"
It comes in as yet another strong moment in Collier's first season since joining Utah with the 29th-overall pick, and really defying his pre-draft narrative coming in as nearly a second-round pick.
During his 68 games suiting up for Utah, Collier has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists shooting just over 41.9% from the field. Now, he has the impressive accomplishment to ink his name in the Jazz history books to pair with his eye-catching stats.
With just six games to go in Collier's regular season showing, perhaps the standout rookie has even more to showcase as he and the Jazz wrap up their interesting 2024-25 campaign.
