Jazz Make Franchise History for the Wrong Reasons
The 2024-25 NBA season has not been kind to the Utah Jazz in any way, shape, or form. On Monday night, the Jazz lost to the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 110-106.
For those keeping tabs on the Jazz's draft lottery odds, a loss to the Hornets was a positive sign, especially since Charlotte is right behind Utah and the Washington Wizards for the worst records in the league.
Still, the Jazz's losing is never fun to talk about, and to make things worse, it marked the first time in franchise history that the Jazz have lost 60 games in a single season.
Previously, the record for the most losses in a season was in the 1974-75 season when the team led by Pete Maravich went 23-59.
This also marks the ninth 50-plus loss season by the Jazz in franchise history. Last year, the Jazz finished with a 31-51 record.
Yet, this time they hit 60 losses with still a handful of games left to play.
While it has been a lot of bad news this year for the Jazz, which will all be worth it if Cooper Flagg comes to Utah, there was some positive news on Monday night. Point guard Isaiah Collier broke the record for most assists in a single season by a rookie, a mark that was previously held by Hall of Famer John Stockton.
The Jazz end March with a lowly 1-16 record with the win coming against the Wizards, the cellar-dwellar in the Eastern Conference.
Utah has just six games remaining on the year before the draft discussions and free agency buzz kick into high gear.