Oddsmakers Reveal Favorite to Land Jazz G Collin Sexton via Trade
It would be an understatement to say that things haven't panned out for the Utah Jazz this season. Perhaps in some way, the Jazz season has gone according to CEO Danny Ainge's plan, if the objective was indeed to tank, as it would seem from the outside looking in.
As the 10-28 Jazz continue to free fall and compete with the New Orleans Pelicans for the bragging rights for the Western Conference's doldrums, all eyes turn to the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching. With this season already written in stone for the Jazz, veterans like Collin Sexton become an attractive trade target for competitive teams looking for that one missing piece ahead of the playoffs.
To that end, there's a new betting favorite to land Sexton: the Orlando Magic.
The 26-year-old Sexton has started 36 games for the Jazz this season, averaging 28.8 minutes per contest. He's contributing 18.2 points per game and 3.9 assists.
Trading Sexton would only further force Jazz head coach Will Hardy's hand into playing the young players, which actually makes a lot of sense. If you're going to tank, then lean into it and accept one of the few positives that come from such an ignominious objective: experience.
These young Jazz players are getting playing time and that's a positive if things go according to Ainge's plan and the team is able to finally land that superstar to complement Lauri Markkanen. The experience the youngsters glean this season could serve the Jazz greatly in the future, and trading Sexton away would kick that door open even further.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 6. The Jazz are on the home stretch of making any decisions relative to trading away its veteran assets.
Tick tock.
