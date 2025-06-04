Jazz Host Workout for Utah State Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz have brought in a local guard prospect among their pool of workouts leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Per a post to his Instagram, the Jazz have hosted senior Utah State guard Ian Martinez for a pre-draft workout.
Martinez was a five-year senior for Utah State last season, also having two years played with Maryland and one with the Utah Utes during his freshman campaign.
During his most recent showing in 2024 with Utah State, Martinez played and started in 34 games to lead the team in scoring with 16.4 points, paired with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field and 36.6% from three, earning his way to First-Team All-MWC honors.
The Jazz have kicked off their pre-draft workouts for this class by bringing in an assortment of prospects projected to land within the second round and undrafted, some of whom could be targets with their pair of second-rounders at picks 43 and 53. In the coming weeks, they'll reportedly be looking to host options for their 21st pick, then their 5th pick.
Keep an eye on Martinez being a potential fit for the Jazz in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th, in Brooklyn, NY.