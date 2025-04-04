Jazz Rookie Accomplishes Rare Feat Unseen Since Ja Morant
The phrase “point god” is one that should not be tossed around lightly.
For example, a future Hall of Famer and an NBA 75th Anniversary team member, Chris Paul, and WNBA superstar Chelsea Gray are two legendary players who embody the true meaning of the term. Point guards who possess exceptional passing skills and have the ability to orchestrate plays that lead to easy scoring opportunities for their teammates are the embodiment of point gods.
And in the case of Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier, it’s safe to say the rookie is on his way to becoming a point god himself, after he's now become the first rookie to have at least 400 assists in a season since Ja Morant, who accomplished the feat during the 2019-20 season.
Collier is coming off an impressive performance against the Houston Rockets, where he produced a stat line of 22 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field and 40% from three-point range.
“I thought Isaiah Collier played with a level of force, downhill activity, understanding of what he could do, how to combat [Houston’s] switching defense, and being aggressive that’s going to hold for him for a long time,” David Locke said on the Locked on Jazz Podcast.
Collier is averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 69 games for the Utah Jazz this season. He leads the rookie class in assists and is one of 15 players in the NBA with at least ten point-assist double-doubles.
Collier was the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in February and continues to come into his own as the season nears its end. His ability to get to the basket, combined with his pure passing skills as a point guard, provides him with the tools needed to be a reliable offensive weapon.
The 20-year-old rookie has solidified himself as a franchise point guard and one the Jazz can build around. His development has been fun to watch during a potential first-team all-rookie campaign. Jazz fans have witnessed the John Stockton and Deron Williams eras from the point guard position and are now ushering in the Collier era.