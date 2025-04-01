Jazz's Walker Kessler Reacts to Upcoming Contract Talks
Taking a look ahead to what this offseason holds for the Utah Jazz, there's primed to be a ton of decisions to be made and moves to be acted upon in this team's efforts to keep moving the needle in an extensive rebuild.
However, one of the bigger situations revolving around the Jazz this offseason will be the pending rookie extension of center Walker Kessler. Following a career-best third season in Utah, the 23-year-old is nearing his respective time for a new deal, with the window for negotiations opening in the middle of this coming summer.
It'll be an intriguing process to watch unfold for both sides, yet while contract talks are sitting right around the corner, it doesn't mean we should expect to see Kessler going anywhere anytime soon.
During an interview with KSL Sports, Kessler dove into a bit of his contract situation brewing ahead of this offseason, but ensured to make it clear that he wanted to stay put in Utah for the long-haul.
"I think we've definitely had discussions about it," Kessler said of his contract talks. "But until there's writing in paper, there can't be any certainty on what that figure is or whatever, but I know that I want to be here, and I know that the Jazz have voiced that they want me as well. I love this community. I think this fanbase is the best fanbase in the country, so I think it'll be a home for me."
Kessler's massively successful season comes at a great time, as he'll be primed to ink a new deal in the near future that will likely reflect a bit of the strong performance he's put forth across his third year in Salt Lake City.
In his 57 games suited up, Kessler has become a dominant force in the frontcourt to average career-highs with 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in just over 30 minutes a night, starting in every one of his contests as well.
For the Jazz, his services are positioned to file in at a significant cost, also coming just one offseason removed from dealing out a massive extension to Lauri Markkanen for the next five years, and more contracts for other young pieces are soon to follow across the next couple of summers.
But at some point, successful rosters have to pay good money for talent, and in the case of Kessler, he's one of those pieces you want to hold on to.
Kessler's proven to have what it takes to be the center of the future for this Jazz unit, so the expectation would be for this front office to give him the contract to reflect that. It remains to be seen what the exact numbers will be on that deal, but if his sample size from this season is a sign for what's to come, the budding defensive anchor will be more than worth it.
Needless to be said, keep an eye on Kessler and the Jazz's contract talks set to ensue later this offseason, perhaps with a big pay day coming his way soon after.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!
Recommended Articles
- Isaiah Collier Breaks John Stockton's Jazz Rookie Assist Record
- Jazz Could Strike Gold With March Madness Star in NBA Draft
- Jazz's Isaiah Collier Gives Surprising Walker Kessler Revelation
- Jazz Insider Drops Injury Update for Lauri Markkanen, John Collins
- Jazz HC Reacts to Grizzlies' Shocking Firing of Taylor Jenkins