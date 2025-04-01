Expert Predicts Jazz to Draft Potential Second-Round Steal
Following the Elite Eight officially concluding over the weekend as a part of this year's March Madness happenings, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report compiled a new two-round NBA mock draft to outline how this summer's festivities could eventually shake out.
In his latest mock, he had the Utah Jazz selecting two players who will be in the Final Four. With the top pick (unsurprisingly), he has them selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg, completing their long-spanning tank process in this hypothetical scenario to secure a long-term franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future..
While that is nothing new, Wasserman also has the Jazz selecting Florida big man Alex Condon with the second-round pick at No. 46 overall –– an intriguing, yet underrated candidate to throw into the Utah draft mix.
Here's what Wasserman wrote about the Condon selection:
Alex Condon has been relatively quiet during Florida's four-game run to the Final Four. The Gators are also deep and don't need too much scoring from the 6'11" big.- Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report.
He's become an interesting prospect to track for his size, athleticism, defensive versatility, passing IQ and 19 three-point makes. He could declare and try to sell a team in the late-first round, or he could return to improve his shooting, ability to put the ball down and ultimately his draft stock for June 2026.
Condon is definitely an intriguing fit for a number of teams, including the Jazz. The biggest question remains whether or not Condon wants to declare for the draft or return to college for at least another year.
During his second year with the Gators, Condon has averaged 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field, proposing an interesting fit as an NBA big, perhaps in Utah as another developmental piece in the frontcourt next to fan favorite Oscar Tshiebwe.
As far as the Final Four goes, Condon and Florida face off against Auburn on Saturday in San Antonio, so there will be plenty of eyeballs on this game.
