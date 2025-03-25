Jazz vs. Grizzlies Injury Report: Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen Update
The Utah Jazz will be back in action on Tuesday night, hoping to get the sour taste of Sunday’s defeat out of their mouths. To do so, they’ll have to beat a good but shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team, aspiring to stop a three-game losing streak.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Illness)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The team continues to be without Markkanen and Collins, two of its best players. It is unclear whether Collins will return from the ankle injury he suffered a handful of games ago. The forward has arguably had his best season as a pro this year with the Jazz. He’s been efficient and aggressive while bringing a steady veteran presence to the young team.
Markkanen is missing his second consecutive game with an illness. In his absence, Kyle Filipowski has been able to shine. The rookie out of Duke has been a real bright spot in a season where silver linings have been hard to find.
With 10 games left, the Jazz seem to have their eyes on the finish line. Hopefully they continue to see growth and production from their young core.
Memphis Grizzlies
Marvin Bagley III: Out (Concussion protocol)
Brandon Clarke: Out (Right knee sprain)
GG Jackson: Out (G-League)
Ja Morant: Out (Left hamstring strain)
Lamar Stevens: Doubtful (Right shoulder bursitis)
A lengthy injury report for Memphis including star point guard Ja Morant. It’s been a tough couple of seasons for the team in regards to keeping its best players healthy and on the court. Fortunately for Memphis, both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane will be able to suit up for the game.
Still battling for playoff seeding, tomorrow is an important game for the Grizzlies because they need all the wins that they can get. Against a young and shorthanded Jazz team, look for them to come out focused to take care of business.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
