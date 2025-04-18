Jazz's Collin Sexton Makes Strong Statement After Rough Season
Across the past three seasons, the Utah Jazz have dipped increasingly into their bag of young talent, team development, and ultimately, getting further and further into their rebuild process.
With that development of young talent also comes a bit of importance from the older players on the roster with more experience. Every team needs their set of good veterans on the team, and the Jazz are no different.
One of the more prominent veteran leaders for the Jazz this season was none other than Collin Sexton. He's only 26 years old, but after seven years of service in the league and now finishing his third in Utah, there's a lot of value the guard can provide to this team's young core.
And for Sexton, the change in roles to becoming one of Utah's primary veteran leaders has been an ideal change for him, as he described what he's been able to learn by taking on those responsibilities across the Jazz's turbulent year.
"It definitely has helped me a whole lot with seeing the game differently," Sexton said. "Because, at the end of the day, if I'm going to tell you something, I have to be doing the correct thing myself. So, I have to make sure if I'm going to get on someone about this or that, then I have to make sure that I'm doing that. Just because I want to lead by example each and every time I'm out there."
Sexton, one of the league's most tenacious, high-energy players in the backcourt, is probably one of the top guys on the list you want leading by example on the floor each and every night.
Yet, even while Sexton takes on his role, he still makes sure he holds himself accountable, while his teammate hold him in check as well.
"Of course, I'm not perfect. Of course, my teammates– they get on to me. But, I feel like to me, that's basketball," Sexton said. "If you want to win, you see the teams with the best record, they have that back-and-forth argument with each other, and they go out there and just play for one another. So, I feel like the back-and-forth–– it helps a whole lot."
For Sexton, sometimes the tug of war between guys on the squad is necessary in that climb to the top, but there's a give and take. As long as Sexton himself is doing his job and striving to be better, he can hold that expectation for those around him.
With the other veterans alike on the Jazz roster, Sexton seems locked into the cause of getting Utah back to an ample level of competition, but it's far from an overnight process. It comes with stacking more young talent, increased development from the existing young core, and even a bit of luck in the mix as well.
In the meantime, the 26-year-old is doing his part in leading by example of getting this group to put together some high-level habits, and looks primed to keep doing so for their next regular season campaign ahead.