Jazz G Jordan Clarkson Reveals How He Approached This NBA Offseason
The Utah Jazz are finally getting back into the swing of things for the 2024-25 NBA season after a five-month offseason hiatus, and it's clear the roster from top to bottom has been hard at work in preparation for the campaign ahead.
It can especially be said for the Jazz's longest-tenured player on the roster Jordan Clarkson, who will be entering his sixth season in Utah after being traded at the 2020 trade deadline. The 32-year-old has still proven to be a productive spark plug scorer when he's on the floor, and it looks like we can expect yet another similar season for 2024-25.
Clarkson caught up with reporters during Monday's Jazz media day when he dove a bit into how he approached this past offseason-- ultimately expressing a desire to get back to being healthy and enjoying the game:
"This summer was trying to get back healthy, honestly. These last two summers were super hectic for us, because of FIBA, trying to make the Olympics. That's a tough job. I feel like this summer was a time for me to just slow down, get back to being healthy, and have fun with the game, and that was it. That's what the summer entailed for me."- Jordan Clarkson on his offseason
Clarkson was among those on the Jazz roster who ended up as a nightly inactive down the stretch of last season, ultimately missing 16 of Utah's last 17 games at the end of the year. Clarkson also missed out on the action during this summer's Olympics, which allowed him some time to return to 100% for the start of this regular season.
Clarkson played 55 games for the Jazz during his 2023-24 season, averaging 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on a 41.3% clip from the field. This coming year, he'll have another prime opportunity to emerge as a key piece within Utah's bench unit, and maybe even find his way back into Sixth Man of the Year conversations in a best-case scenario.
The Jazz will be taking the floor once again rather quickly, with preseason action tipping off on October 5th in Utah when the NBL's New Zealand Breakers come to Salt Lake City.
