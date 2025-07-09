Jusuf Nurkic Reveals Interesting Number Change With Utah Jazz
Following the trade to acquire Jusuf Nurkic from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton and a second-round pick, the newest Utah Jazz center has officially revealed his new number for next season.
Per Etienne Catalan, Nurkic will be wearing a brand new number 30 with the Jazz, a number last worn by Ochai Agbaji in 2024.
Nurkic has donned several numbers since his time in the league, including 23 while with the Denver Nuggets, 27 for a considerable time with the Portland Trail Blazers, 20 for the Phoenix Suns, and 11 for the Charlotte Hornets.
However, Nurkic has instead opted to go with none of the above, rocking a brand new look in Utah with 30 for the fifth different number of his 11-year NBA career–– and when digging a bit deeper, there could be an intriguing aspect to note.
23 is obviously taken by the Jazz's All-Star talent in Lauri Markkanen, along with 11 being held by Jaden Springer. But, Nurkic was routinely wearing the number 27 for seven years with Portland, and with that number technically up for grabs in Utah, maybe the newest Jazz addition could've tried his hand at getting those digits.
Instead, he went a different direction, and while it may be nothing significant of note, it's fair to wonder whether the team turned that idea down in favor of preserving the one who last wore it: Rudy Gobert.
Maybe Nurkic didn't attempt to get his hands on 27 once arriving in Salt Lake City, but with the Jazz leaving that number open since Gobert's departure in 2022, without anyone to grab it within that time certainly draws a few eyeballs to it. Perhaps that's the precursor to his inevitable jersey retirement after nine years spent in Utah.
During his time with the Jazz since being drafted in 2014, Gobert was one of the most dominant defensive anchors in the league throughout, being a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Utah, along with four All-NBA and three All-Star selections in that time as well.
Gobert certainly had his ups and downs across nearly a decade in Utah, but as one of the most accomplished players to wear a Jazz uniform in recent history, you can see why the franchise might be inclined to give him that lasting nod of respect to put 27 in the rafters.
It's all speculation, and something we won't get an official answer to until Gobert's career inevitably comes to a close later down the line. But, it's certainly an interesting layer to take note of when looking at the former Jazz center's post-NBA future.
In the meantime, though, Nurkic will be in that number 30 for the first time in his career for the 2025-26 regular season.
The former Hornets and Suns center played in 51 total games during his last season, averaging a collective 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on just over 20 minutes a night, shooting 47.7% from the field.