Kevin Durant Praises Ace Bailey After Utah Jazz Debut
The Utah Jazz finally got to take the floor once again for their first preseason of the year vs. the Houston Rockets, marking the debut for not only fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in a Jazz uniform, but also Rockets newcomer Kevin Durant, playing his first of many with Houston.
The night ended up strong for both sides despite ending up in favor of the Rockets, 127-140. Durant, in 22 minutes, led Houston in scoring with 20 points, paired with two rebounds and an assist.
Bailey, though, made sure to make his presence felt in his unofficial NBA debut. He led the way for Utah with 25 points on a strong 68.8% shooting from the field, paired with six rebounds and three assists, really as the best player on the floor for the Jazz in a night they were left without multiple starters.
Following the game, Bailey's performance wound up drawing some strong praise from Durant–– crediting not only his ability as a player, but also the development crew in Utah he's surrounded with.
“Dynamic player," Durant said of Bailey. "I think he’s gonna be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he’s with, I love that he got drafted to Utah. Good development program over there that I'm looking forward to see how he progresses.”
"I'm expecting a big year from him, and a big career from him. Tonight, he showed what he could do."
To come from not only one of the greatest scorers and players throughout the league's history is one thing, but Durant was also Bailey's favorite player growing up, making that pat on the back a bit more special from the 15-time All-Star.
That vote of confidence from Durant should also come as a sign of good things to come––not just for the talent and versatility that Bailey himself has, but also what the Jazz's development and coaching staff has in the works as well.
A critical part of having that top-tier talent in the building is being able to maximize and develop that talent fully, and Utah seems to have the right structure in place to make that come to fruition.
So far, so good for the young Jazz star.
It's only preseason, so it's easy to get carried away by a performance or two. But based on the confidence and opportunities Bailey was able to secure in night one of the preseason, it's clear the Jazz have big plans for their rookie his first year in the mix. Regardless of being just 19 years old, he might be ready to shoulder some of that extensive responsibility early on.
