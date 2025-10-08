Utah Jazz Face One Burning Question Before NBA Season
The start of the new NBA regular season is right around the corner for the Utah Jazz, taking on their fourth campaign under head coach Will Hardy, the fourth year of their franchise retool, and likely a season centered around the development and growth of their young talent.
One of the top storylines that revolve around the Jazz and their outlook for this season focuses on fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, a true top talent in this year's draft that will have some big expectations coming into Utah. If he pans out, he could be the catalyst to getting this team back to their winning ways in due time.
Yet, in another year where the Jazz will likely reside in the bottom half of the league standings, there are bound to be some big questions to come with an up-and-down season. Bailey, as a cornerstone of Utah's future endeavors, will have the spotlight on him, no matter if his rookie campaign goes better or worse than expected.
The Athletic's Zach Harper already has Bailey at the center of the Jazz's most burning question entering the new NBA season, asking: "Did they find their young star?"
"Utah has been in this rebuilding mode for a couple of years now, but none of its young draftees have looked the part of an absolute cornerstone, franchise guy," Harper wrote. With Ace Bailey going No. 5 to them in the draft, he might be the guy the Jazz are looking for. How does this team develop him and test out that potential? And do they think that should affect how they handle Lauri Markkanen on their roster?"
It's lofty expectations for Bailey before stepping foot on the floor for his first regular season game. Considering the talent and ceiling he possesses, his young age of 19 and youngest player on Utah's roster, and his status as a top-five pick, it's hard to find a Jazz draft pick in recent memory with the hype and appeal that he does.
With the recent state of the Jazz roster, Bailey enters a blank canvas for how he could blossom into the star many aspire him to be. It's a young crew, looking for go-to scorers, and a spot where he can get heavy minutes with the right growth and progression.
There's even a world where if all goes well, he could have an opportunity to be an instant impact first-year, similarly to how near-Rookie of the Year winner Donovan Mitchell exploded onto the scene in 2017-18.
Turning the clock back, the Jazz had the shots and opportunities open with the departure of All-Star Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics, leading to Mitchell immediately emerging as a go-to scorer and center of Utah's successes for the years to follow.
This Utah roster, looking much different than the structure had in 2017, might not have the means to immediately vault back into playoff contention. Yet, Bailey might have a chance to capitalize on those shot opportunities left by John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson to quickly prove himself as the Jazz's young star, and give this rebuild some new hope moving forward.
Time will tell how Bailey's rookie season will pan out, but regardless of whether he starts off with the hot hand or a cold spell, his age and sky-high potential will keep him as a name to watch, and a potential young breakout star for the Jazz across the next few years.
