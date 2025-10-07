Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Could Miss Preseason With Injury
Through the early motions of the Utah Jazz's training camp and preseason preparation leading up to the regular season action later this month, they got hit with an early injury to their star forward Lauri Markkanen.
Before the season kicks off for the Jazz with their preseason opener right around the corner, Markkanen's been sidelined with a wrist injury–– a left wrist contusion to be exact–– keeping him on the bench next to other hobbled guys in the locker room like Georges Niang (foot), and Kyle Filipowski (back).
And according to Markkanen, while he's been making progress for his recovery, he's still unsure of when he'll be ready to start for the Jazz.
"I feel better, making progress every day," Markkanen said during a recent Jazz scrimmage. "Sucks to watch on the sidelines, you're itching to get out there...I'm not sure what the exact date is when I'm gonna start, but been doing rehab every day and working out and feeling better."
The injury doesn't appear to be anything serious that would keep him out multiple weeks, and unable to start the season later this month. But, with multiple preseason games on tap for this week, it's not unreasonable to think the Jazz could rest their veteran star in anticipation for the regular season if he's not 100%.
Markkanen was forced to the sidelines consistently throughout his third season in Utah, due to a combination of a lingering back injury and perhaps the tanking implications the Jazz were facing down the stretch to end the year.
This season, the landscape should look a little bit different for Markkanen and his availability, but a bump in the road has put some question marks on how much preseason action he'll be slated to be a part of.
The Jazz will have two preseason contests coming up this week, against the newly-Kevin Durant-led Houston Rockets and the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs, both on the road.
Time will tell if Markkanen will be good to go for either, or maybe wait an extra game or two before getting on the floor for Utah once again.
