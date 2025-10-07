Utah Jazz Make Pair of Roster Additions
The Utah Jazz have signed a pair of names to their 21-man roster before the start of the regular season.
Per a team announcement, the Jazz have signed guard Max Abmas and forward Cameron McGriff to their roster.
Abmas and McGriff were both a part of the Jazz's Summer League roster from earlier this offseason, and now find their way onto the main roster for the time being.
The move comes after the Jazz recently waived two names on their roster brought in for training camp on Exhibit 10 deals, Matthew Murrell and Steven Crowl, and now raises Utah back to their preseason limit of 21 players.
Murrell and Crowl will likely both be headed to the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and Abmas and McGriff will be heading towards that same status as a sign-and-waive candidate.
The signing of both, presumably to Exhibit 10 deals, allows them to claim an extra roster bonus before being sent down to the G League for the season.
Abmas, enters his second season pro after being in the G League with the Stars, previously spending five years in college split between Oral Roberts and Texas before hitting the league.
During his first season with Salt Lake City, he played in 34 games to average 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field.
McGriff is heading into what will be his sixth year in the G League, spent across multiple clubs, with this season being his first with the Stars. During his last season, he was with the Indiana Mad Ants, where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.0% from three.
Keep an eye on the Jazz to release both guys in the coming days before the season tips off, while Utah will also need to cut ties with one other player on the roster to slim down to 18 names before their opener later this month.
