What to Watch For in Utah Jazz Preseason Opener
The Utah Jazz will open their preseason schedule on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. While preseason doesn't tell us that much in the grand scheme of things, it will be a good opportunity to see the young Jazz squad back on the court for the first time in months.
Here are some things that I'll be watching for.
Starting Lineup
Who the first five on the court are for Will Hardy when tip-off rolls around will tell us a lot about the development that's happened behind closed doors this summer.
The Jazz have drafted nine players in the past three drafts. How they develop is going to be a key piece of the puzzle for the roster building beyond this season.
Two starting spots have surely been claimed in Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. Beyond them, who has seized the opportunities in the backcourt and on the wing? We'll soon get at least an idea of how players are stacking up.
After being demoted due to defensive struggles, has Keyonte George re-earned his spot amongst the starters? How about Taylor Hendricks, who, entering his third season, looks more physically mature? Beyond that, it'll be interesting to see if Hardy opts for youth or veteran experience.
Injuries
It's worth noting that the Jazz have been without several key pieces throughout the early portion of training camp.
Markkanen and Kessler have missed some practice time as have sophomores Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski with different ailments. Additionally, veteran Georges Niang, who the team re-acquired from the Boston Celtics this offseason, will not play.
Fortunately, all these injuries look to be short-term, but they will no doubt provide some extra opportunity for guys down the line. Mo Bamba, the team's 16th man, is trying to displace one of the 15 players ahead of him to keep his NBA tenure alive.
If Kessler and Filipowski aren't able to go, the former 6th overall pick out of Texas could get a chance to show what he can do as a floor spacing center.
Exciting Rookies
Two players who will certainly benefit from some extra game action are the team's two first-round draft picks: Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. Both should get plenty of opportunities throughout the season, but the preseason provides an even better learning opportunity for these two to get their feet wet before the games count for real.
Bailey, who just turned 19 a couple of months ago, is arguably the team's most anticipated rookie in decades. How quickly can he fit into the Jazz's system and make an impact? How well will his combination of shotmaking and athleticism translate? I'm excited to find out.
New Faces
Niang, Bamba, Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Anderson, and Kevin Love were all brought in this summer and will look to give the youthful Jazz team some adult leadership.
Nurkic's passing and screening has reportedly been a standout in camp thus far, and the Bosnian Beast could be an important connector for this team off the bench. Meanwhile Love, who's entering his 18th NBA season, is in a unique position to provide leadership, both on and off the court for this young group.
