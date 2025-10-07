Utah Jazz Waive Two Players Before Regular Season
The Utah Jazz have cut ties with two players on their training camp roster just a few weeks out from the 2025-26 NBA season tipping off.
According to a team announcement, the Jazz have released big man Steven Crowl and guard Matthew Murrell from their roster.
The releases of both names come in as expected moves bound to transpire before the start of the new year. Crowl and Murrell had been signed to the Jazz at the end of last month as part of their 21-man training camp roster, each inked to Exhibit 10 deals.
Crowl, the 7-foot center, is a first-year undrafted big man out of Wisconsin who spent all five years at college with the Badgers, averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the most recent campaign.
As for Murrell, the 6-foot-4 guard, he's also an undrafted rookie after spending five years at Ole Miss, coming off a season where he played 32 games to average 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in just over 30 minutes per game.
Now, after both guys were able to get run in training camp with the Jazz, both will come off the main roster following a short stint and head down to Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, for the season ahead, barring any unforeseen changes.
The Jazz will still have one more roster cut to make before the start of next season, as they currently sit at 19 players, three of those being two-way contracts. Utah still has a decent chunk of time ahead before finalizing their opening-day roster, as the season opener lies just over two weeks away.
Considering 18-year veteran Kevin Love appears locked in to start the year with the Jazz, keep an eye on the status of veteran center Mo Bamba moving forward, who could be the odd man out on the roster after being the latest to sign a training camp deal with Utah before this season.
