Updated Utah Jazz Depth Chart After Kevin Love News
After much speculation about whether the Utah Jazz would eventually come to a contract buyout with 18-year veteran Kevin Love, it looks like he'll be heading into training camp with the team starting next week, and thus, could inevitably keep him on the roster come opening day of the new season.
The Jazz, in that same timeframe, have also signed Mo Bamba, the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to a contract a well; which, if able to find his way to a spot on the 15-man roster, also adds a new layer to Utah's outlook heading into opening day.
So what does the Jazz's current depth chart look like amid their recent roster changes?
Here's a current look at what Utah's 21-man roster looks like just days away from camp:
PG: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr., Elijah Harkless*
SG: Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh, Svi Mykhailiuk, Matthew Murrell^
SF: Lauri Markkanen, Cody Williams, Georges Niang, John Tonje*
PF: Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love
C: Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, Oscar Tshiebwe*, Mo Bamba^, Steven Crowl^
*- denotes two-way contract, ^ denotes training camp contract
In all, the Jazz have 15 traditional contracts, three two-ways, and three training camp contracts. Bamba's deal, which was reportedly signed earlier this week, was eventually deemed an Exhibit 10 training camp contract via Spotrac.
Love, the long-rumored buyout candidate for the Jazz, could still be bought out from his deal between now and the start of next season, but it's far from a guarantee. Without a suitor already lined up as a buyout candidate before camp, it could lead to a situation that rolls into early next season, depending on how that interest develops.
Earlier in the offseason, Love was rumored to be interested in going to a "glamour market" like the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, or the New York Knicks. However, with each team having its respective roster hurdles to navigate in order to make the signing happen, no serious discussions ever developed much traction.
Fast forward to today, and Love is now expected to report to Jazz media day at the start of next week, joining the rest of the roster as the most tenured vet in the building, and for as long as he's in town, could actually wind up as a valuable presence to have in one of the youngest locker rooms in the NBA.