Jazz's Keyonte George Reveals What Makes Will Hardy Different
Since the Utah Jazz's franchise reset and rebuild has ensued, it's been with head coach Will Hardy leading the charge on the sidelines, now finishing his third year in Salt Lake City following the 2024-25 season.
And while the Jazz have seen their ups and downs in the standings with Hardy leading the way, Utah has clearly found a bright mind to navigate the waters for the foreseeable future, as the now 37-year-old head coach has shown a ton of upside and optimism since coming aboard in the summer of 2022.
One of Hardy's traits being raved about from the Jazz roster centers around one clear focus: accountability, with second-year guard Keyonte George being the latest to give credit to the coach's mindset.
During his end-of-season presser, George sounded off on how Hardy approaches keeping those around the roster accountable, noting that it doesn't matter what your standing on the roster may be, Hardy isn't afraid to call anyone out.
"I just think Will... He keeps Lauri [Markkanen] accountable just how he keeps– I'm not saying Oscar [Tshiebwe's] the bottom– but, the fact that he's keeping those two accountable to the same level, I feel like that's the recipe to having a great team," George said.
"In the film room, we all sit there and watch it. If it's Lauri, he's going to call Lauri out. If it's, I don't know, John, JC, Collin, me, like, everybody. He's going to rewind it, and make everybody watch it, three, four times, and then we go on from there. But, he ain't scared to call out anybody. People on this team make a lot of money, and you could easily just kind of let them go on, and kind of feel like they know what to do. He can kind of just stay on the younger guys, but that's not his approach. I think the fact that he does that, and he's consistent with that, that's a way how he keeps us accountable for sure."
It's a factor that strays a bit away from the Xs and Os side of the game, but with Hardy's ability to keep those in the locker room to the same standard all around, including himself, the accountability aspect has led to some major respect in the room from guys like George.
The Jazz are far away from reaching their aspired title-contending status. While Hardy could remain complacent in trying to get the most out of his young and veteran talent in a year like the 2024-25 campaign, seemingly a lost season, the third-year coach was making sure to stay in his team's ear, and with it, continue to grow through the rough patches of a year like the one just seen.
Even when it may be behind the curtain or in the film room, Hardy continues to prove why the Jazz have confidence in him as their long-term coach on the sidelines.