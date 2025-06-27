NBA Announces Utah Jazz's Summer League Schedule
The NBA has officially unveiled its dates for this year's matchups for the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, as the Utah Jazz are scheduled to have four contests against some of this year's highly-rated draft prospects, with names like Dylan Harper, Kon Knueppel, and Tre Johnson.
Here's the full Jazz schedule for NBA Summer League:
Friday, July 11 - Jazz vs. Hornets - 5 PM MT ESPN
Sunday, July 13 - Jazz vs. Warriors - 8 PM MT ESPN2
Monday, July 14 - Jazz vs. Spurs - 6:30 PM NBATV
Wednesday, July 16 - Jazz vs. Wizards - 8 PM ESPN
It'll be an early look for the Jazz and fans for their class of three new rookies, including fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, along with Walter Clayton Jr. and John Tonje. Signs point to Utah rolling out their 2024 draft picks of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski for some extended reps as well.
The Jazz will also have a few undrafted free agent signings enter into the mix of their summer roster, headlined by their newest two-way signee, St. John's RJ Luis, who inked his deal minutes following Thursday's second round.
And based on their scheduled matchups, it should be nothing short of an exciting showcase to watch unfold– as Utah is slated to face the second, fourth, and sixth overall picks in this year's class, while also rolling out their own top-five pick in Ace Bailey to see what they have in their highly-touted prospect, who even gets an early faceoff against his former college teammate in Harper.
The Jazz are also set to host their summer league before their time in Vegas with their annual Salt Lake City Summer League, partnering with the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the latest NBA champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After a few months off, the return of Jazz basketball now sits right around the corner, starting in just over a few weeks' time.