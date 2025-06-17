NBA Draft Rumors Hint Utah Jazz Won’t Land Elite Guard Prospect
The Utah Jazz may be just out of reach to secure one of the draft's top-rated guard prospects later this month.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is the "leader in the clubhouse" to be the third-overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers instead of Rutgers' Ace Bailey, effectively leaving the top guard prospect off the table for the Jazz at number five.
"Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership," Givony wrote. "He appears to be "the leader in the clubhouse" currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor."
Yet, the rising stock surrounding Edgecombe doesn't stop with the 76ers. Givony goes on to note that even if Edgecombe does slip past three, sources expect the Charlotte Hornets to be his ideal fit at the number four pick, and even with a chance for the Washington Wizards to move up past six.
"Should Edgecombe not be selected here, most teams expect him to be drafted one pick later by Charlotte at No. 4, but he has also worked out in front of Washington in the predraft process, an indication there might be some trade scenarios in play with the Wizards moving up, potentially as high as No. 3," Givony wrote.
All of that being said, it's looking less and less likely that Edgecombe could be the guy for the Jazz at the fifth-overall pick.
Sure, the draft landscape can always shift drastically in the days leading up to the action taking place, and perhaps even the Jazz could look to make a bold move up the board to get their hands omn Edgecombe. But on the surface, signs seem to be pointing in one direction when it comes to his fit in Utah.
With Edgecombe off the board along with the draft's top two in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, it'll leave an intriguing situation for the Jazz at five. Ace Bailey seems to be having a bit more of a turbulent stock than expected, so maybe he's in play, or perhaps we see a different frequently-mentioned name end up in Utah among the likes of Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, or Jeremiah Fears.
The Jazz will finally make their long-awaited selection at five, along with their second first rounder at 21 once the 2025 NBA Draft gets going on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.