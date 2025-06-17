Utah Jazz Given Blunt NBA Draft Prediction
The Utah Jazz are entering the 2025 NBA draft with four draft picks to their name, including one top-five pick.
It's impossible to predict what the Jazz will do with their fifth-overall pick, but there are plenty of options. With a lack of guard talent, most mock drafts predict Utah will focus on the backcourt to give Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler a true playmaker.
Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz predicted what all 30 teams will do in the draft, and for the Jazz, the task is simple: Utah needs to draft the best available star once they're on the clock.
"Despite making a handful of first-round picks over the past few seasons, the Utah Jazz are still without a sure-fire future star the rest of this young roster can revolve around," wrote Swartz. "Due to this, Utah should be aggressive with this pick, taking the player with the highest ceiling, even if it means a bit of a lower floor.
"This would mean passing a player like Kon Knueppel who could fit into any system and targeting a flashier guard like Jeremiah Fears or Tre Johnson, even on a guard-heavy roster. This team needs upside. It needs star power. Using the No. 5 overall pick on such a player, regardless of fit, is the right choice."
The Jazz have worked out stars like Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears over the past week. Both guys ranked toward the top of Division 1 in points per game in only one year of collegiate play. Johnson averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Texas Longhorns while Fears put up 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Other possible players left on the board include Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe and Rutgers' Ace Bailey. Both prospects have been mocked as first-round picks for a long time, and the Jazz could make those predictions a reality next Wednesday.
As Swartz said, this team needs star power. Drafting a player who is used to the spotlight could be a smart move to avoid any busts. If Utah doesn't hit with the fifth pick, they still have the 21st overall pick that could be a safety net.