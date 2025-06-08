NBA Insider Says Utah Jazz Will Be 'Active' in Trade Talks
Brace for a potentially chaotic offseason to be on the horizon for the Utah Jazz.
According to NBA insider Sarah Todd of Deseret News, league sources indicate the Jazz are expected to be active in trade talks across the coming weeks surrounding a variety of names on the roster.
"Numerous league sources have indicated that they believe the Jazz are going to be active over the next several weeks," Todd wrote. "Many expect that the Jazz are willing to hear offers that would include draft picks in the 2025 draft as well as players on the Jazz’s current roster. Obvious candidates for trade would be John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who are all on expiring deals as of the 2025-26 season, but league sources have said that they expect for conversations to include Walker Kessler (who is extension eligible) and Lauri Markkanen."
It's no surprise that each of the Jazz's three veterans on expiring contracts could be up for grabs for the right price this summer, but for Lauri Markkanen, and especially Walker Kessler, to be on the trade market would be rather significant.
Markkanen was involved in his fair share of trade rumors throughout last summer leading up to his $238 million extension, then nixing any chatter throughout last season due to his restriction to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. But this offseason could present a new opportunity for the Jazz to scour the market for a deal surrounding their All-Star forward, if the ideal package comes their way.
Kessler, on the other hand, has all the signs to be a long-term piece of the Jazz's frontcourt, and could make that official if he puts pen to paper on a new contract rookie extension in the coming months. Yet, if Utah is open for business to ship out their young defensive anchor, and a team comes with a highly enticing offer, it may shift the landscape on that front.
As the Jazz embark on a new era of Austin Ainge leading the charge as president of basketball ops, it could be a wild ride for the next couple of months.