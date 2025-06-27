NBA Insider Shuts Down Ace Bailey Trade Rumors
Despite all of the noise surrounding Ace Bailey and any perceived lack of interest in joining the Utah Jazz after his fifth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it seems all but certain he'll be set to start his career in Salt Lake City.
ESPN insider Shams Charania gave a notable update around the situation with the Jazz and Bailey brewing following his selection on Wednesday and his lack of reporting to Utah, making it abundantly clear that no matter what happens, Bailey will be playing for the Jazz if he's suiting up in the NBA.
"The bottom line is: it's Friday now, the Jazz don't start Summer League practice until Monday," Charania said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "So, Ace Bailey could show up to Utah tonight. He could show up Saturday. He could show up Sunday. And I guess at that point, it's a non-issue. But, as far as the conjecture, I mean, the Jazz are not going to be trading Ace Bailey. If he's playing in the NBA, he's playing for the Utah Jazz. That's just a matter of fact."
The latest wrinkle in Bailey's post-draft saga revolves around his lack of reporting to Utah after the draft, as his fellow first-round rookie, Walter Clayton Jr., had decided to do, as he made his way to Salt Lake City on Thursday. Bailey, on the other hand, has not, which has clearly sparked a bit of chatter as to what that means for his future in a Jazz uniform.
But, as mentioned by Charania, Jazz summer league practice won't be starting until Monday, so there's ample time remaining before Bailey has to report to Utah. And when he does, his representation has seemingly made it clear he's excited for the opportunity to head to Utah, regardless of any outside speculation.
"Unless Ace Bailey is sitting out the NBA season, and forfeiting close to $10 million in his first-year salary, that would be unprecedented, but that's not something that's ever been done," Charania continued. "So, the facts and the logic are that he will play for the Utah Jazz next season."
If we get to Monday and Bailey is somehow still a no-show at Jazz practice without a pre-draft presser, then perhaps those concerns can be magnified. Though on the surface, that certainly doesn't seem to be in the cards right now,
So, for those out there holding their breath that Bailey will be on his way out from Utah quickly after being picked there, don't get your hopes to high on anything happening. All signs point to the Rutgers wing not only being with the Jazz during their Summer League practice next week, and furthermore, their regular season opener for the 2025-26 campaign once October rolls around.