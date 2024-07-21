Jazz Reveal Packed Injury Report for Summer League Finale vs. Pistons
The Utah Jazz have remained busy during NBA Summer League over the past couple of weeks, and they'll finally put things to a close tonight vs. the Detroit Pistons. After starting 2-2 during their stretch in Las Vegas, this squad will have the opportunity to get a leg up and get over .500.
However, don't expect to see the Jazz's top tier talent to show out tonight. Utah dropped their injury report ahead of Sunday's contest, revealing a number of players that won't be taking the floor:
OUT - Isaiah Collier (Right Knee Soreness)
NWT - Taylor Hendricks (Personal Reasons)
NWT - Jason Preston (Personal Reasons)
OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (Left Middle Finger (Extensor Tendon Tear))
OUT - Cody Williams (Illness)
QUESTIONABLE - Darius Bazley (Illness)
These inactives will also join the sidelines alongside Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, who were pulled out of Summer League earlier in the process as they had shown enough in a small sample size to warrant some deserved rest.
While most of these calls for rest are likely precautionary, the only one that sticks out to be a longer-term issue is Brice Sensabaugh's previously reported finger injury, which still should have him on track to hit the floor come the regular season's start in October.
With a majority of the young talent taking this night off, it's sets the table for Kyle Filipowski to have a solid showing with an expanded role. He started his last game in Summer League vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, putting together a performance of 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists, also combined with an astounding nine fouls.
Tonight's goal for Filipowski will not only be to build on top of that previous showing, but also maybe cut the fouling down a bit as well. The Jazz and Pistons will tip off in Vegas at 6:30 PT.
