Suns Trying to Trade Two Former Utah Jazz Players
The Phoenix Suns have already made one blockbuster trade earlier this offseason in the form of their move to send Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, but they may not be done making changes, as two former members of the Utah Jazz on their roster have recently appeared in some increasing buzz.
According to a report from Marc Stein on The Stein Line, the Suns have engaged in trade conversations with Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, along with their potential to buy out former All-Star guard Bradley Beal.
"League sources say that the Suns, in addition to intensified discussions on a potential Beal buyout, have engaged various teams on trade scenarios featuring Nick Richards, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale," Stein wrote.
The Suns have remained busy when it comes to making moves around their roster to kick off this offseason, but the two veteran wings may be the next names to be on their way out if Phoenix can find the right package in exchange.
O'Neale, who comes off his first full season in Phoenix since being traded at the 2024 deadline, played in 75 games to average 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field.
The former Jazz wing played five years in Utah, starting his career with the team back in 2017, ultimately playing in 370 games for the franchise, and being a key piece of the rotation in their playoff runs during the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era.
As for Allen, he's fresh off his second season with the Suns, averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while also shooting a strong 42.6% from three-point range– mainly as a bench piece during his 64 total games played.
Allen was a first-round pick for the Jazz back during the 2017 NBA Draft before he would spend only one season in Utah before being included in the trade to acquire Mike Conley in 2019. In his 38 games spent with the team, he averaged 5.6 points in just under 11 minutes a night as a rookie.
Now, both with the Suns, the two wings could be on their way to a new destination this offseason, as multiple teams are seemingly interested in acquiring their services, according to Stein's report.
Would the Jazz themselves be interested in a reunion with either? It's unlikely, as both players are on longer, larger contracts that would probably be a better fit with a contending-level team. O'Neale is 32 years old, Allen is set to turn 30 later this year, and Utah has multiple young players on the roster better served to get that playing time.
Keep an eye on both names when it comes to a potential deal for the Suns in the coming days to weeks of this offseason, but unless the Jazz are only helping facilitate a trade, don't expect them to get too involved.
