Predicting Jazz F Cody Williams's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at Cody Williams, who enters his rookie season with the Jazz after being selected 10th-overall in this summer's draft.
With that, here's a look at how Williams's first-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK, 1.6 TOV, 46.2/36.6/72.5
Looking ahead to Williams's rookie campaign, I think where he'll truly shine is within his role as a complementary, efficient wing scorer with room to grow on the defensive end. Considering the amount of mouths to feed within this offense, it may not be easy to expect significant volume to come his way, but when the opportunity arrives, he'll make an impact.
It could be quite similar to how we saw Williams's freshman year transpire at Colorado last season, as he only managed to attempt eight shots a night, but stood out when his name was called as he averaged a strong 55.2% clip from the field and an impressive 41.5% from three-point range. If he can maintain that consistency within his first year in Utah, he will excel within this offensive system.
However, it may take a couple of seasons to develop and fill out into his frame and potential. Williams still stands on the lighter side weighing in at 178.4 pounds at the combine, which may limit his first-year ceiling regarding his rebound numbers and defensive impact. As time moves on though, the 19-year-old will progress within his NBA body to be a threat in multiple roles on the floor.
Overall, I see Williams coming in to make an impact from the jump-- as opposed to how some of the Jazz's recent rookies have made their rounds in the G League before getting quality NBA minutes. As a 3&D wing, it's a spot this Utah rotation could benefit from having in the lineup from day one, and continue to increase his usage as the season progresses.
The first chance to see Williams in some NBA action is coming right around the corner as Utah's preseason arrives next week, starting on October 4th vs. the New Zealand Breakers. Let's see if the rookie can exceed initial expectations.
Previous Predictions:
Keyonte George / Collin Sexton / Jordan Clarkson / John Collins / Walker Kessler / Taylor Hendricks / Brice Sensabaugh
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!