Two Amazing Utah Jazz Quotes From the Late, Great Bill Walton
Former NBA MVP and Hall of Famer Bill Walton passed away on Monday following a battle with cancer, the NBA announced. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Monday.
Walton's most memorable moments of his NBA career may have been playing with current Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge during the Boston Celtics championship runs in the 1980s, including an NBA title in 1986. Walton has always supported Ainge and sounded off on his ex-teammate not being inducted into the Hall of Fame just last year on the Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson's Radio Show.
"He was a critical component, and I'm shocked and dismayed that Danny Ainge is not in the Basketball Hall of Fame," Walton said.
Ainge played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He's made one All-Star team and was a part of two NBA Championship teams. Despite not being an NBA Hall of Famer, Ainge does have his number 22 retired by BYU and was elected to the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
Walton's most memorable quote tied to the Jazz may have been in support of former head coach Jerry Sloan. Walton was disappointed in the unexpected resignation of Sloan as Utah's head coach.
"Jerry Sloan is absolutely the greatest," Walton said. 'The world of basketball, forget that. The game of life that Jerry leads the charge. As truer say the circumstance that I've ever met. So fierce, so proud, so loyal, so giving -- Jerry Sloan, we have let you down. That exit for you that's not what you deserve. No, you're the greatest of champions, Jerry."
Old-school Jazz fans may remember that Sloan resigned during the 2011 season due to the fallout with All-Star guard Deron Williams. Weeks after Sloan's resignation, Williams was traded to the New Jersey Nets, bringing long-time fan favorite Derrick Favors to Salt Lake City. Walton certainly didn't pull any punches when speaking on the much-respected Sloan.
Walton was a polarizing figure and will certainly be missed. Although he never suited up in a Jazz uniform, his support for Utah's Hall of Fame coach will always be remembered in Salt Lake City.
