Two Utah Jazz Players Reveal New Jersey Numbers
Last year, the Utah Jazz selected point guard Isaiah Collier with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the NBA draft. A couple of months later, the team signed forward Svi Mykhailiuk to a four-year, $15 million deal.
After donning jersey number 13 in his rookie season, Collier will be switching to number 8 in the 2025-26 season. As for Mykhailiuk, he'll be switching from jersey number 19 to number 10.
The number 8 was last worn by Patty Mills, and Jason Preston last wore 10. Both players spent just one year in Utah and combined for only 24 appearances.
Collier averaged 8.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game in year one. He'll have to battle for minutes with new draftees Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. as he looks to start again in year two.
Mykhailiuk played in 38 games (13 starts) for Utah last season. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 20 minutes per game. He'll have to earn his playing time as well, but as a seven-year veteran, he'll surely see some minutes.
With a couple more draft picks to be made, the Jazz will have a few roster spots up for grabs in the offseason as players fight to make the roster. Utah is looking to bounce back after a 17-win season, but will aim to climb to the postseason with the help of two first-round picks.