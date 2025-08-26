Updated Utah Jazz Depth Chart After John Tonje Signing
The Utah Jazz continued the motions of filling out their 2025-26 roster on Tuesday with the news of signing second-round rookie John Tonje to a two-way deal.
With Tonje on board, that leaves the Jazz roster at 19 total names ahead of next season; 16 of those are traditional contracts (one being non-guaranteed), while three are two-way deals. It's one above the official league roster limit of players before the year tips off, meaning Utah will have to slim down this group by at least one name before the end of October.
Yet for the most part, this Jazz roster looks relatively settled to start the year, allowing us to take a fresh glance at what Utah's depth chart might look like before the new season gets started.
Here's an updated look at the Jazz's depth chart following the news of Tonje's contract.
PG: Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr., Elijah Harkless*
SG: Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Svi Mykahiliuk
SF: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Kyle Anderson, John Tonje*
PF: Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, KJ Martin^
C: Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, Jusuf Nurkic, Oscar Tshiebwe*, Kevin Love
* - two-way deal, ^ - non-guaranteed
It's definitely not much of an adjustment in terms of the depth chart outlook from what the Jazz had before inking Tonje onto the roster. But, he does effectively make Utah's three two-way deals official, joining Elijah Harkless and fan favorite Oscar Tshiebwe as well.
All three of Tonje, Harkless, and Tshiebwe will likely spend a decent chunk of time with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League, but should get a few reps across the season.
The one name to keep an eye on for the Jazz to be the odd-man-out of that 18-man roster, though, is none other than 18-year veteran Kevin Love. The 2016 NBA champion was pinned as a prime candidate to be bought out by Utah earlier this offseason after being traded from the Miami Heat, but since being a few weeks removed from that chatter, he remains on the roster, less than two months away from October's tip-off.
Keep an eye on October 20th, when NBA Opening Day rosters have to be officially set, and the Jazz will have their 18-man unit set in stone. But until then, this is what they're rolling with.